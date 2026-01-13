Griezmann’s free-kick goal sends Atletico Madrid to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored with a well-placed free-kick shot to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 road win over second-division club Deportivo La Coruña and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Griezmann broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, finding the right upper corner with a curling left-foot strike. It was the fifth goal in the last six matches for the 34-year-old Griezmann.

The result ended a two-game skid for Atletico. Diego Simeone’s team was coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league.

Atletico sits in fourth place at the halfway point of the Spanish league season, 11 points behind leader Barcelona.

The match was stopped for a few minutes near the 70th minute after Deportivo goalkeeper Germán Parreño sustained a cut on his mouth following a collision with Griezmann. The goalkeeper stayed on the game after team doctors sutured his lips on the field.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid visits second-division club Albacete, while Barcelona is at Racing — also in the second tier — on Thursday.

The round of 16 is played in single elimination games.

