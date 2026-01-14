Skip to main content
Jets bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Wild

By AP News

Winnipeg Jets (18-22-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (26-12-9, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 26-12-9 overall with a 7-3-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have a +18 scoring differential, with 145 total goals scored and 127 conceded.

Winnipeg is 18-22-5 overall with a 4-6-2 record in Central Division games. The Jets are 5-11-4 in one-goal games.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has scored 12 goals with 21 assists for the Wild. Boldy has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-2-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

