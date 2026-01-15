Kings try to stop home skid in game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (22-21-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-16-11, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Los Angeles has gone 19-16-11 overall with a 5-1-6 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have allowed 126 goals while scoring 119 for a -7 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 22-21-3 overall with a 4-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a 7-13-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Friday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 6-1. Alex Laferriere scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Kings. Laferriere has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press