Wesley Saïd leads Ligue 1 leader Lens to 10th straight win

LENS, France (AP) — Winger Wesley Saïd scored a brilliant goal to secure Lens’ 10th consecutive win across all competitions and place atop the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday.

Lens defeated Auxerre 1-0 after Saïd controlled with his chest Malang Sarr’s cross into the box and finished with a left-footed volley from the bounce. The 65th-minute score was his eighth this season.

Lens, which claimed its only French title in 1998, stayed one point ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which beat Lille on Friday.

Next-to-last in the standings, Auxerre was not intimidated by the buoyant crowd and posed a strong challenge to the host with intense pressing.

After a first half of few clear chances, Lens showed more intent and Matthieu Udol, set up by Adrien Thomasson, came close to breaking the deadlock. The ball fell back to Udol who struck again only for defender Fredrik Oppegård to block.

Udol then delivered a low cross toward the near post for Thomasson, whose effort went just wide. Lens kept pushing and was finally rewarded when Saïd slotted home.

Other matches

Toulouse hosted Nice later Saturday and third-place Marseille was at mid-table Angers.

PSG warmed up for next week’s Champions League match at Sporting with a convincing 3-0 win over Lille on Friday. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé scored a brace. Monaco fell to its seventh defeat in eight games, at home to Lorient 3-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer