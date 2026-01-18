Sorloth heads Atletico to 1-0 win over Alaves in Spanish league. Barcelona visits Real Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Alexander Sorloth scored early in the second half to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home win over relegation-threatened Alaves in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Sorloth struck in the 48th minute with a firm header from near the penalty spot after Pablo Barrios crossed from the right flank. The ball hit the post at the far corner before going in.

It was the 10th start in 19 league games for Sorloth this season. The Norway forward has six goals, three with headers.

Alaves, winless in five straight league games, came close to equalizing a few times late in the match at the Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital.

Alaves has seven losses in its last nine league games, with its only win, 1-0, against Real Sociedad in December.

Earlier Sunday, Valencia moved out of the relegation zone by winning 1-0 at Getafe with an 84th-minute goal by José Gayà.

The result ended Valencia’s six-game winless streak in the league. Getafe is now winless in six consecutive league games, with five losses.

Leader Barcelona visited Real Sociedad later Sunday. Second-place Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0 at home on Saturday.

