Bruins take win streak into matchup against the Stars

Boston Bruins (28-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (27-13-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Dallas Stars trying to build upon a six-game win streak.

Dallas has a 27-13-9 record overall and a 12-7-3 record in home games. The Stars rank eighth in NHL play with 160 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Boston has an 11-11-1 record on the road and a 28-19-2 record overall. The Bruins have a +13 scoring differential, with 162 total goals scored and 149 given up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 27 goals and 29 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Marat Khusnutdinov has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press