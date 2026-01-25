Lightning host the Mammoth after Guentzel’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (27-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (32-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Utah Mammoth after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Lightning’s 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tampa Bay is 32-14-4 overall and 13-9-0 at home. The Lightning are 10-4-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Utah is 12-13-2 in road games and 27-20-4 overall. The Mammoth have conceded 141 goals while scoring 163 for a +22 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Lightning won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 26 goals and 52 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 16 goals and 34 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Mammoth: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press