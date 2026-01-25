Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Rangers take on the Bruins on losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Bruins (30-20-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (21-25-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to stop a three-game slide when they play the Boston Bruins.

New York has gone 5-13-4 in home games and 21-25-6 overall. The Rangers have a -25 scoring differential, with 137 total goals scored and 162 given up.

Boston is 30-20-2 overall and 11-12-1 in road games. The Bruins have scored 172 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 10-2 in the last matchup. Marat Khusnutdinov led the Bruins with four goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 28 goals and 19 assists for the Bruins. Khusnutdinov has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.