Flyers host the Islanders after Tippett’s hat trick

New York Islanders (27-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-17-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Islanders after Owen Tippett’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Flyers’ 7-3 win.

Philadelphia has a 24-17-9 record overall and a 5-3-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers are 21-3-4 in games they score three or more goals.

New York has gone 27-19-5 overall with a 7-5-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have a 19-2-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams play this season. The Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 17 goals with 28 assists for the Flyers. Tippett has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Islanders. Anthony Duclair has scored eight goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press