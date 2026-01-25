Golden Knights take on the Senators following Stone’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (25-13-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-21-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -145, Senators +121; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ottawa Senators after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa has a 23-21-7 record overall and an 11-10-4 record on its home ice. The Senators have a -9 scoring differential, with 164 total goals scored and 173 given up.

Vegas has a 13-6-6 record on the road and a 25-13-12 record overall. The Golden Knights have given up 149 goals while scoring 169 for a +20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Senators won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 22 goals and 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Stone has scored eight goals with 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press