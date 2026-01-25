Aston Villa beats Newcastle to keep pressure Arsenal and Man City at the top of the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa kept up its unlikely Premier League title challenge with a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Sunday.

Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins scored in each half at St James’ Park to move third-place Villa level on points with Manchester City in second on 46 points.

Buendia fired Villa ahead with a dipping shot from outside of the area in the 19th minute and Watkins doubled the lead in the 88th.

Villa has not won the title since 1981 and seven years ago was playing in the second tier Championship. But under coach Unai Emery, the Midlands club has been transformed.

And it is firmly in the race for the title after its 13th win in its last 16 league games. City is ahead of Villa on goal difference after a 2-0 win against last-place Wolves on Saturday.

Rosenior’s Chelsea win again

Chelsea is also going in the right direction under new coach Liam Rosenior. Goals from Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez sealed a 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

Rosenior has won four of his five games in charge in all competitions, with two of those coming in the league.

Forest eases relegation worries

At the bottom of the standings Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial 2-0 win at Brentford to reopen a five-point gap to the relegation zone.

West Ham’s 3-1 win against Sunderland on Saturday saw the London club move to within two points of 17th-place Forest. But an unlikely win for Forest at high-flying Brentford boosted its survival chances.

Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi got the goals in each half for Sean Dyche’s team.

