LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (10-6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-8-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles +119, San Jose +182, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy are 3-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 17-0-4 record in games they record two goals.

The Earthquakes are 8-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have drawn an MLS-high 129 corner kicks, averaging 6.8 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has three assists over the last 10 games.

Preston Judd has 11 goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Timo Werner has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 9-9-12, averaging 2.7 goals, 11.7 shots on goal and 15.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 12-9-9, averaging 4.8 goals, 12.3 shots on goal and 17.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Marco Reus (injured), Elijah Wynder (injured), Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Erik Thommy (injured).

Earthquakes: Reid Roberts (injured), Earl Edwards Jr. (injured), Nonso Adimabua (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press