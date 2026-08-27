NBC to carry second year of Shaun White’s Snow League halfpipe circuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Snow League, a halfpipe circuit created by Shaun White, reupped its deal with NBC Sports, which will show the league’s four events this season.

The season starts Sept. 19 in New Zealand and will also include a new event in Park City, Utah — the host of the 2034 Olympics that hasn’t had a 22-foot halfpipe since it hosted world championships in 2019. NBC will show encore presentations of all the events, with live shows on Peacock and the league’s YouTube channel.

After retiring from competitive riding, White created a league of snowboarders and skiers competing for a season-long title to go with the championships in the individual events. In the opening season, the league awarded $2.2 million. It’s Year 1 champions: snowboarders Sena Tomita and Yuto Totsuka, and freeskiers Eileen Gu and Luke Harrold.

The season opener in New Zealand will be a team event with a draft that won’t count in the season-long standings. Seeding in that tournament will be based on a different competition in which teams try to create the best behind-the-scenes content in the run-up to the contest.

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