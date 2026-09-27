Kimito Nono’s first two MLS goals rally DC United to 3-3 draw with Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rookie Kimito Nono scored his first two goals, including the equalizer in the 80th minute, and D.C. United rallied for a 3-3 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

DC United (6-8-12) jumped in front in the 16th minute when Nono got a second chance to send a shot past Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka in his eighth appearance — all starts.

The Whitecaps (15-6-5) answered with a second-chance goal from Brian White in the 25th minute and a goal from Bruno Caicedo — with an assist from Thomas Müller — three minutes into stoppage time for a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Defender Lucas Bartlett took a corner kick from Keisuke Kurokawa and scored with a header to pull DC United even in the 65th minute. It was a career-high third goal for Bartlett.

Vancouver took a 3-2 lead in the 72nd minute on Müller’s eighth goal of the campaign. Aleksa Cvetković and Tristan Blackmon had assists. Müller had seven goals in seven appearances last season.

Nono used assists from Hosei Kijima and Bartlett to score the equalizer.

Takaoka had four saves for the Whitecaps.

Sean Johnson stopped six shots for DC.

Vancouver is 9-4-2 at home as the Western Conference leaders finished off a 2-2-1 month.

Up next

DC: At Inter Miami on Oct. 10.

Vancouver: At Chicago Fire on Oct. 6.

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