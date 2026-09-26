Fishlock breaks Rapinoe’s Reign scoring record in 2-0 win over the Legacy

Jess Fishlock scored two goals to break Megan Rapinoe’s Seattle Reign career goal-scoring record in the team’s 2-0 win over the Boston Legacy on Friday night.

In the day’s other National Women’s Soccer League matches, Gotham FC downed the Chicago Stars 3-1; and the San Diego Wave shut out Racing Louisville 2-0.

Fishlock scored her first in the 23rd minute when she won the ball high up the field and scored on a long-range shot for her 51st career goal. She broke Rapinoe’s record when she scored her 52nd on another strike from outside the box in the 64th minute.

Fishlock has been with the Reign (12-10-4). since the NWSL’s first season in 2013.

Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey made seven saves en route to her seventh clean sheet of the season. The Reign have five shutout wins at Seattle’s Lumen Field this season.

Boston’s loss was the first time the team was held scoreless since May 30, a span of 13 games. With the loss, Boston (7-14-5) was eliminated from playoff contention.

The Reign moved into sixth in the NWSL standings with four games left.

Shaw’s brace leads Gotham

Jaedyn Shaw scored a brace and Sam Kerr added a goal to lift first-place Gotham (16-4-6) over the already eliminated Stars.

Kerr found Shaw in the box in the ninth minute for the opening goal at New Jersey’s Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kerr’s header made it 2-0 in the 50th.

Rose Lavelle laid it back to Shaw in the 65th minute for Gotham’s third goal.

Tessa Dellarose scored Chicago’s goal in the 87th minute. The Stars (5-19-2) have lost five straight.

Wave shut out Louisville

Gia Corley and Ludmila scored to give the Wave (15-8-3) a win on the road.

San Diego midfielder Lia Godfrey collected the long ball and slipped it out wide to Corley for the 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. Ludmila finished a rebound in the 49th minute to double the lead.

Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños made one save for her third clean sheet of the season.

After dropping six consecutive matches, Racing Louisville (7-17-2) was eliminated from playoff contention. The Wave sit in second place behind Gotham.

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By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press