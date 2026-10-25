Jonathan Shore scores late in 2nd-half stoppage time to help NYCFC play Orlando City to 2-2 draw

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Shore scored late in second-half stoppage time to help New York City FC play Orlando City to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

James Sands played it back to Shore near the top of the 18-yard box for a one-touch finish inside the far post in the 99th minute.

New York City (8-12-11) played to a tie for the third time in its last six matches. NYCFC has just one win in the last 14 games.

Orlando (12-13-6) is unbeaten in its last four matches.

Alonso Martinez opened the scoring for NYCFC in the 18th. Hannes Wolf started the scoring sequence with a nice give-and-go to send a pass across the goal to find Martinez for his first goal since returning from a knee injury.

Orlando star Antoine Griezmann tied it at 1-all in the 32nd when he was left alone at the penalty spot to head in a cross by Martín Ojeda. Griezmann became the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 goal contributions, accomplishing the feat in just 15 games. Only Lionel Messi reached the milestone faster at 14 matches.

Then Ojeda settled a cross with his chest and sent in a low show from the corner of the six-yard box to give Orlando its first lead at 2-1 in the 49th. It was Ojeda’s 50th career goal in all competitions for Orlando.

Up next

New York City: Returns home to play Atlanta on Wednesday.

Orlando: Plays at Chicago on Wednesday.

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