Sergi Solans scores in each half to back Rafael Cabral as Real Salt Lake blanks St. Louis City 3-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergi Solans scored a goal in each half and Real Salt Lake took advantage of a red card on Tomas Ostrak to beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday night.

Rafael Cabral totaled two saves for Real Salt Lake (11-14-6), which began the day one spot away from a postseason berth in the Western Conference. It was his third clean sheet in 30 starts.

Solans staked Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 halftime lead when he used an assist from Morgan Guilavogui in the 41st minute to score.

Ostrak was flagged for his second yellow card of the half three minutes later, leaving St. Louis City (14-8-9) a man down from there.

Dominic Marczuk took a pass from Luc de Fougerolles seven minutes into the second half and scored his second goal for a 2-0 lead.

Solans scored again in the 59th minute — with assists from Guilavogui and Saba Lobjanidze — for a three-goal advantage.

Solans has 14 goals this season, surpassing Duncan McGuire (13 in 2023) for the second-most goals by a SuperDraft selection in his first season out of college in league history.

Ben Lundt saved four shots for St. Louis City — second in the West coming in but 0-2-2 in its last four matches.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in St. Louis to begin August.

Up next

St. Louis: Hosts Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

Salt Lake: At Austin FC on Wednesday.

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