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Lionel Messi, Inter Miami tabbed to play Cincinnati in MLS Sprint Season opener on Feb. 19

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By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is in line to help kick off Major League Soccer’s sprint season next year.

MLS revealed a handful of games on the looming sprint season schedule Wednesday, including the Feb. 19 opener in Miami between Messi’s Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati.

Also revealed: El Tráfico with the LA Galaxy hosting LAFC on April 10, and a Decision Day matchup of the Hudson River Derby at Yankee Stadium between New York City FC and Red Bull New York on May 8 — the final day of the regular season.

The full schedule for the sprint season will be announced Thursday.

It’ll be a 14-game regular season in early 2027 with each of the league’s 30 teams playing 14 games — seven at home and seven on the road — solely against conference opponents.

A 16-team, single-elimination MLS Cup playoffs will follow, meaning the league will crown a new champion next year about five months after this season’s title match.

MLS is using the sprint season to allow for a shift to a new schedule that aligns with international calendars. It announced that plan in March.

The 2027-28 MLS season will begin in July, leading to a title game in May 2028.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

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