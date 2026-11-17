Colorado Avalanche (12-6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-9-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth come into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as losers of six straight games.

Utah is 1-1-1 against the Central Division and 10-9-3 overall. The Mammoth rank eighth in the league with 73 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Colorado is 12-6-3 overall and 3-2-2 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a 9-1-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored five goals with 23 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Artturi Lehkonen has 15 goals and six assists for the Avalanche. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Maveric Lamoureux: out (shoulder), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), John Marino: out (upper body), Nick Schmaltz: out (lower body), Artem Duda: day to day (lower body), Logan Cooley: out (upper body), Dylan Guenther: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower body), Cale Makar: out (lower body), Zachary L’Heureux: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press