Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (10-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Washington has gone 7-5-0 in home games and 10-9 overall. The Capitals have a -6 scoring differential, with 64 total goals scored and 70 given up.

Buffalo is 8-9-4 overall and 4-2-4 in road games. The Sabres have a -15 scoring differential, with 58 total goals scored and 73 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime. Alex Tuch scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has scored six goals with two assists for the Capitals. Tuch has seven goals over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 13 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Jack Quinn has scored three goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (abdomen).

Sabres: Matt Grzelcyk: out (lower-body), Konsta Helenius: out (upper-body), Justin Danforth: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press