Vancouver Canucks (5-17-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-8-1, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will try to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Seattle has gone 9-8-1 overall with a 3-3-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have a 7-2-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vancouver is 5-17-1 overall with a 4-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a 3-4-1 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frederick Gaudreau has eight goals and three assists for the Kraken. Berkly Catton has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Boeser has eight goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: out (lower-body), Jake O’Brien: out (lower-body), Curtis Douglas: out (upper-body), Jacob Melanson: day to day (chest).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Guillaume Brisebois: out (undisclosed), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press