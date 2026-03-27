Mortgage Rates Average 6.38%

Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.38%.

“Mortgage rates this week averaged 6.38%,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “The housing market continues to show gradual improvements compared to a year ago amid recent rate volatility. Purchase and refinance applications are up year-over-year, and rates remain lower than last year when they averaged 6.65%.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.38% as of March 26, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.22%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.65%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.75%, up from last week when it averaged 5.54%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.89%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website

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