Last Weekend To Burn Yard Waste For Some Mother Lode Areas

San Andreas, CA— This weekend is the last to burn yard debris for some Mother Lode areas, as the CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) will halt outdoor burning beginning next week.

As fire danger in the region increases, come Monday, Memorial Day (5/25/26) at 8 a.m., residents living in Zone 1 (below 3500’ elevation) will no longer be allowed to ignite yard waste piles, including branches and leaves. Those areas include Tuolumne County, Calaveras County, Eastern Stanislaus County, and Eastern San Joaquin County.

CAL FIRE TCU reports that campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property are allowed. They stated, “Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland.” However, a valid campfire permit is required; click here to get one.

Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if fire officials inspect the burn site and issue a permit. Additionally, those living above the 3,500-foot elevation can continue to burn while creating and maintaining 100 feet of defensible space around their homes. CAL FIRE TCU may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety.

CAL FIRE TCU offered these tips to help prepare homes and property: