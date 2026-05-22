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A Scare At Sonora High Involving A Threat Rally And Rally

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By Tracey Petersen
SPD public service announcement graphic

SPD public service announcement graphic

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Sonora, CA – A scare at Sonora High this morning involved a threat, a gun, and a school rally.

The Sonora Police Department reports that around 11:15 a.m., a tip came into the Sonora High Administration through an anonymous reporting app regarding a student possibly showing a firearm to another student. Administrators tried to obtain further information from the tipster but received none and then called the police. Officers responded and, with the help of school officials, investigated the report.

“They determined there was no credible threat to the school, students, or staff,” advised SPD, adding, “Out of an abundance of caution and to help students and staff feel safe, officers remained on campus during the scheduled rally. We recognize that misinformation can cause unnecessary concern. Please rely on official sources for updates.”

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