Gubernatorial Candidate Bianco To Talk Issues Ahead Of June Primary

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The Republican is among the leading candidates running for California Governor. The show will focus on issues facing rural California, such as increasing fire danger and rising insurance costs. He will also talk about his background and why he decided to get into the race.

Being a sheriff, a big focus of his campaign is on reducing crime.

Other topics will include his proposal to eliminate the state’s income tax, ways to reduce homelessness, and ideas to curb rising energy costs.