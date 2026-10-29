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A helicopter with the EU force in Bosnia crashes, killing 4 people and injuring 11

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By AP News
Bosnia Helicopter Crash

Bosnia Helicopter Crash

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SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A helicopter with the European Union peacekeeping force in Bosnia crashed Thursday in the country’s north, killing four personnel on board and injuring 11, according to a statement from the force.

The Italian CH-47 Chinook crashed during routine training in an area around the town of Brcko. The EU force, or EUFOR, said the injured are currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The Klix news portal carried photos of the wreckage showing a largely destroyed helicopter on a lawn.

EUFOR said a “thorough and complete” investigation was underway and more information will follow later. It added that “no civilian infrastructure, property, or vehicles were damaged, and there were no injuries to civilians.”

EUFOR’s 1,200-soldier mission took over from NATO in 2004 to help maintain security and oversee the military provisions of a peace agreement that ended the 1992–95 war. It operates under a U.N. Security Council mandate.

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