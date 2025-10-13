Calaveras Supervisors To Weigh Fire Costs And Behavioral Health Project

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 am on Tuesday, October 14th, in the Board Chambers at Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, to consider several items, including budget appropriations related to the TCU September Lightning Complex fire and plans for a new Behavioral Health Building.

Supervisors will be asked to approve budget appropriations to cover expenses from the TCU September Lightning Complex fire.

An item on the agenda calls for introducing an ordinance to consolidate the offices of the sheriff, coroner, and public administrator. The county’s current elected coroner and public administrator has announced he will not seek re-election, prompting the board to explore options for the future structure of the office. In August, County Executive Officer Theresa K. Haley presented those options, and the board directed staff to move forward with consolidation under the sheriff’s office. Under California Government Code Section 24300, county supervisors may combine the duties of those positions by ordinance. The proposed change would amend County Code Section 2.32.060 to formalize that structure. The board is expected to introduce the measure, waive a full reading, and authorize summary publication. A final adoption could come in a meeting scheduled on October 28.

Supervisors will also consider adopting plans and specifications for a new single-story Behavioral Health Building at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas. The project will include site work, demolition, electrical and plumbing systems, and other construction elements. Additionally, the meeting will also include a presentation from the Amador Senior Center on Meals on Wheels services available to Calaveras County residents.