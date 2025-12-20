Calaveras County Offers Sandbags For Possible Flooding

Valley Springs, CA — With heavy rain forecast in the Valley Springs area this weekend, Calaveras County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) encourages citizens to be prepared.

OES reports it is a precautionary move due to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service in the Valley Springs/La Contenta area. OES, in coordination with Calaveras County Public Works, has set up sandbag locations in the following areas:

10 Vista Del Lago Drive, adjacent to the Mobil Gas Station

11558 Milton Road, outside the County Roads Department’s yard

According to OES officials, the sand and bags are offered to any county resident who is afraid that their property or business may be flooded. That is what occurred in January of 2023 when there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, closing roadways, as reported here. The flooding was so bad that emergency officials had to rescue some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes.