Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Calaveras County Offers Sandbags For Possible Flooding

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sandbags

Sandbags

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — With heavy rain forecast in the Valley Springs area this weekend, Calaveras County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) encourages citizens to be prepared.

OES reports it is a precautionary move due to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service in the Valley Springs/La Contenta area. OES, in coordination with Calaveras County Public Works, has set up sandbag locations in the following areas:

Flooding In Valley Springs
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image
  • 10 Vista Del Lago Drive, adjacent to the Mobil Gas Station
  • 11558 Milton Road, outside the County Roads Department’s yard

According to OES officials, the sand and bags are offered to any county resident who is afraid that their property or business may be flooded. That is what occurred in January of 2023 when there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, closing roadways, as reported here. The flooding was so bad that emergency officials had to rescue some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.