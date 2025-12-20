Skip to main content
Calaveras Fans Celebrate State Championship Win

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras Red Hawk football team celebrate state championship win at a rally in San Andreas -- Photo Jason Banks

Calaveras Red Hawk football team celebrate state championship win at a rally in San Andreas -- Photo Jason Banks

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Red Hawks fans celebrated the team’s Division 5A championship with a rally yesterday evening.

The rain did not dampen the spirit of those bundled up, some with umbrellas, lining Main Street in San Andreas yesterday to cheer and clap for the football players and cheerleaders. Fans also got a chance to talk to players about their convincing win. The championship game was played last Saturday afternoon at Fullerton High School. The Red Hawks defeated Bishop Union, 42-21, to soar to victory. Calaveras finished the year atop the Mother Lode League, with a 13-2 record.

