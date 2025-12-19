Suspect Caught With Concealed Drugs During Jail Booking  

Sonora, CA – A suspect being booked into the Tuolumne County jail was discovered to have hidden fentanyl pills on him.

Sonora Police Department officers recently conducted a patrol check of the ampm ARCO Gas Station at 15 Pesce Way, off Highway 49. That is when they spotted 39-year-old Robert Drechsler out of the Los Banos area, who had felony warrants out of Tuolumne County and was on probation. He was arrested without incident.

During Drechsler’s booking into jail, he was searched, and suspected fentanyl tablets were located in a secret compartment of his clothes. Dreschler was booked for his three felony warrants, felony probation violation, and possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors. According to police, this creates “a felony enhancement under Proposition 36 that allows certain drug possession charges with prior convictions to be charged as felonies.”