Forest-Wide Pile Burning To Begin This Week

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest reports that pile burning will begin this week across the forest, targeting impacted communities.

The burning operations will take place across the forest to reduce the more than 60,000 piles.

“We’ll focus the majority of our work near communities and homes to reduce the number of piles within that wildland-urban interface,” said Forest Prescribed Fire and Fuels Officer Dan Guse.

Fire management officials added that prescribed burns are conducted when the weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. However, they advised that communities may experience some smoke during or immediately after a prescribed burn. Furthermore, smoke can settle in low-lying areas overnight and in the early morning hours.

“All residents are encouraged to close doors and windows at night to avoid smoke impacts,” shared fire managers, who also offered these smoke tips:

If available, use a portable air cleaner. Air cleaners work best running with doors and windows closed. You can also create a DIY air cleaner.

If you have a central air system, use it to filter air. Use high-efficiency filters if possible.

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down, turn on headlights, and turn air to recirculating.

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, pay attention to how you feel, and if symptoms of heart or lung disease worsen, consider contacting your health care professional.

Visit When Smoke is in the Air for more smoke preparedness resources.

Burning operations are contingent on favorable weather conditions and resource availability. More specific information will be released as more areas are identified for burning, noted fire managers.