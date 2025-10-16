Mid-October Events

There are several autumn events and fundraisers planned for this weekend October 18th, and 19th.

First this evening, Thursday, October 16, attend the Community Visioning Forum for the Rails with Trails from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Chakachi-no Learning Center at 18141 Main Street in Jamestown as detailed here.

This Friday the Central Sierra chapter of the California Native Plant Society will host an evening with naturalist and local author Sara Dykman, author of “Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201 mile journey following the monarch migration.” The event will include an illustrated talk by horticulturist Ron Allen from Mariposa Nursery on how to grow California Milkweed plants and seed kits will be available. The event is a potluck and monarch attire is encouraged as detailed here.

Saturday morning the Sonora Lions Club Annual Glenn Bass Cross Country Run will be held at the Sonora High School Wildcat Ranch. It features a 1-mile run/walk and a 5K cross-country run. Online registration and more details are here.

Saturday is the Mountain Misery Brewfest at the Motherlode fairgrounds. The gates open at 2 pm with craft beer and spirits, food and artisan vendors and live music all for those 21 and older.

The Annual Mountain Heirloom Quilt Faire is at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds for three days. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm admission is $10 and parking is free to see the quilts and wall hangings, vendors, boutique, needle and wearable art, and dolls. The event is hosted by the Independence Hall Quilters.

A No Kings 2.0 rally will be held at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. According to Tuolumne County Indivisible side streets around the park will be closed off to traffic during the event, which has been coordinated with local law enforcement. Details are in the event listing here.

The Bret Harte High School FFA Boosters will present the 36th annual Cow Pie Social starting at noon this Saturday at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. One ticket admits two people and that includes a full tri-tip meal as detailed here.

Saturday the Farms of Tuolumne County are holding their Pumpkin & Zucchini Weigh-In in conjunction with Indigeny Reserve’s Fall Festival. The one day weigh-in event is before 11:30 AM the event is free but there is a fee per car for parking as detailed here.

Cover’s Apple Ranch will hold its 3rd annual Fall Festival from 11 AM to 4 PM this Saturday at the ranch at 19211 Cherokee Rd. in Tuolumne. Admission is $15 per person with children 3 and under free. There will be a pumpkin patch, hay rides, hay maze, contests, and train rides.

Murphys Business Association and the Calaveras Visitors Bureau are hosting the Murphys Gathering, which will take place on Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM. The event is a celebration of witches, wizards and all things magical. Show up in your best witchy, wizardly, whimsical, and magical garb to enjoy the tasting rooms, restaurants, and shops with entertainment, activities, and guest vendors as detailed here.

The Love and Mercy Kids Horse Rescue fundraiser, praise in the park taking will take place on Saturday from 12 to 4 PM, at Burns Cottage in Columbia State Historic Park. The event will feature games, face painting, donkey rides, and dinner as detailed here.

Saturday the Aronos Research Club is hosting a Barn Dance in the evening.

Murphy’s Creek Theater continues with the last performances of “Mrs. Whitman’s Words for Women” this weekend. The play explores the roots of the women’s rights movement. A detailed blog by Tori James about the play is here.

Performances of “Of Mice and Men” continue at the Sierra Repertory Theatre’s (SRT) Fallon House in Columbia. A detailed blog about the performance is here. At the east Sonora location SRT is hosting performances of ‘Constellations’ A detailed blog by Tori James calls it “A multiverse love story.”

Summerville High School and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy’s Creative Arts Support Team (CAST) are hosting the 5th Annual Fall Festival Sunday, October 19 from 1 to 3 pm at the Armory in downtown Sonora. It will be open to the public (suggested $10 donation for entry), with a silent auction and raffle. Get ready for an amazing event, with live performances by Summerville and Connections students! All proceeds will go towards CAST’s fundraising goal for this year, to bring supplemental funding to the visual and performing arts departments at Connections and Summerville and provide scholarships to our graduating Seniors.

Sunday is also the 49th Annual Sonora Bach Festival Local’s Concert is Sunday at 3 pm at the Chapel in the Pines, in Twain Harte, ticket details are here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will present lantern-lit “Tales of the Roundhouse”, with tours at 6:30 and 7:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant of the month for October is The Smoke Café in Jamestown.