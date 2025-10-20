No Kings Protest Packed Sonora’s Courthouse Park

No Kings protest in Courthouse Park in Sonora -- Photo taken by Tracey Petersen

Sonora, CA — Nationwide, there were an estimated 2,700 No Kings protests across the country on Saturday, including in Sonora, where many hundreds were on hand, some organizers say likely over 1,000, who came and went throughout the morning and afternoon.

It started at around 11 am and several side streets were closed, as the group Tuolumne County Indivisible had worked with the city to acquire permits to do so. The Sonora Police Department says the protest ended peacefully, at around 2 pm.

Organizers stated that the protest came in response to actions by the White House to intimidate protestors and silence critics, and the use of federal military in cities like Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Due to the large crowd Saturday, public safety officials were on hand from the PD, CHP, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Sonora Fire Department, and Sonora Public Works.

Click on the image box to see several photos from Saturday’s event.