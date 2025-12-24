Power Outages, Road Hazards, During Storm System

Heavy winds passed through the Mother Lode region overnight, continuing in many areas this morning.

PG&E reports there are widespread power outages this morning across the Mother Lode, Central Valley, and the Bay Area. In Tuolumne County, 106 customers lost power at around 4 am near Sandy Oaks Road off Wards Ferry Road. Full restoration is anticipated by 10:15 am. In Mi Wuk Village, 248 customers lost power at 4:15 am, and full restoration is anticipated by around 9 am. In the Sheep Ranch area of Calaveras County, a tree hit a power line at around 11:40 pm last night and 34 customers lost power. Full restoration should come by around noon. In the area of Highway 26 outside of Valley Springs, 150 customers lost power at 12:55 am, and there is no estimated restoration time.

There have been multiple reports this morning of trees falling down across roadways and into some homes.

The CHP reports that a tree fell across Railroad Flat Road, near East Murray Creek Road, shortly after midnight. Cleanup is ongoing in the area.

There were three incidents of trees across the roadway reported during the five o’clock hour this morning. They are along Pacific Street near Italian Bar Road, South Fork Road near Center Camp Road, and Highway 132 near Horseshoe Bend. Travelers will want to avoid those areas.

For the latest advisories from the National Weather Service, click here.