SAF Chinese Camp Grants for Those Impacted By Complex Fire

Sonora, CA — Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) today announced the initial round of grants for those impacted by the Chinese Camp fire after a community dinner event brought in more than $150,000 to be used to help Complex Fire victims rebuild their lives.

Moyle Excavation planned the Chinese Camp Fire Recovery Fund benefit event, which took place on October 4, 2025, at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Community members donated generously, and around $160,000 was raised. SAF also noted that Jon Donais, plant manager of Jamestown Energy, gave a $25,000 donation to the recovery fund.

Lee Moyle stated, “I’m so proud to live in such a generous and caring community that consistently comes together to meet the needs of our neighbors. We at Moyle Excavation were honored to provide an opportunity to gather, share a meal, and raise some much-needed money for those who were impacted by the Chinese Camp fire. So many worked tirelessly to make the fundraiser happen. Not only do we appreciate the support, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

SAF staff is assisting with the application process, and initial grants were awarded to residents who lost their homes. Those still needing help should call the foundation at 209-533-2596 to schedule an appointment. They noted that applicants will be required to provide proof of residence.