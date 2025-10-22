Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fire Located South Of Fraser Flat Campground

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire in Stanislaus National Forest

Fire in Stanislaus National Forest

Photo Icon View Photo

Cold Springs, CA — Firefighters successfully put a line around a fire that was located on Tuesday afternoon in the Stanislaus National Forest.

It was discovered in the Mi-Wok Summit Ranger District, southwest of Fraser Flat campground, and across the highway from the Peter Pam neighborhood. No homes or structures were damaged.

“What we’ve got are large machine piles with about half an acre of growth outside those piles,” said Summit District Fire Management Officer, Shaun Craig.

Three engines, one water tender, and aircraft, responded. It was determined to be “human-caused” and is still under investigation.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.