Fire Located South Of Fraser Flat Campground

Cold Springs, CA — Firefighters successfully put a line around a fire that was located on Tuesday afternoon in the Stanislaus National Forest.

It was discovered in the Mi-Wok Summit Ranger District, southwest of Fraser Flat campground, and across the highway from the Peter Pam neighborhood. No homes or structures were damaged.

“What we’ve got are large machine piles with about half an acre of growth outside those piles,” said Summit District Fire Management Officer, Shaun Craig.

Three engines, one water tender, and aircraft, responded. It was determined to be “human-caused” and is still under investigation.