New Hogan Prescribed Burn Back On

San Andreas, CA – The New Hogan Vegetation Management Project (VMP) prescribed burn is back on after being scrapped last week during the wicked weather.

As we reported here last week, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit postponed the burn as the storm system was forecast to blow across the Foothills and bring heavy rain. Today, CAL Fire announced that the burn to complete the hazardous fuel reduction in the vicinity of Silver Rapids Road and Hogan Dam Road within the community of Rancho Calaveras in Calaveras County will take place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, beginning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The burn is expected to last between 6 and 8 hours, with smoke visible in the Valley Springs area and along Highways 12 and 26. CAL Fire advised that firefighters will patrol the affected area until the burn is declared out.