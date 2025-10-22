Update: Fire In Angels Camp

Update at 12:34 p.m.: An update on a vegetation fire, named the Stallion Fire, burning in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County near Stallion Way off Highway 4, where air and ground resources are working. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward spread of the blaze has been stopped at an estimated two acres. The flames broke out in the grass in the 2400 block of Stallion Way, southwest of the city. Crews will work towards achieving full containment and then conduct mop-up operations. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 12:12 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire, named the Stallion Fire, burning in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County near Stallion Way off Highway 4.

There is reported to be a couple of acres of grass in the 2400 block of Stallion Way, southwest of the city. There is no word on the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.