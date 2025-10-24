Final Stretch Of High School Football Season

Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville Bears will have the final regular-season home football game, and the Sonora High Wildcats are on a bye.

The Bears (6-2) will host Big Valley Christian (3-5). Summerville will be on the road next week, closing out the regular season against Linden.

Calaveras High (6-2) will be at home facing Linden (6-2). Both teams are undefeated, 5-0, in the Mother Lode League.

Bret Harte High School (2-6) will travel to face Riverbank (2-6).

Sonora High will have its regular-season finale next week at home against Ripon Christian.