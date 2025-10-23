Mother Lode Roundup Receiving National Recognition

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Roundup is among five finalists for the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) 2025 Small Rodeo of the Year award.

It is voted on by members of the PRCA, including contestants, contract personnel, and rodeo committee members. Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo Committee Chairman, Dan Durnall says it marks the first time, that he and others can recollect, that the Tuolumne County event has been a finalist in the elite category.

Durnall adds, “What is a stunning thing about this, is that when you look at the ballot, there are approximately 250 to 260 small rodeos in the United States of America.”

Now that it has been narrowed down to five, the final voting will occur between October 28-31, and the winner will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet on December 3 in Las Vegas.

Asked about what may have led to the recognition, General Chairman of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, Mike Suess, says, “We’ve changed some things up over the past couple of years. The reason that we are getting noticed is a team effort, from the strong community support, our sponsors, and our contract personnel. Thank you to Tuolumne County, for getting us to this point.”

The four other finalists are rodeos in Pilesgrove, New Jersey, Cody, Wyoming, Mesquite, Texas, and Goliad, Texas.

Some people closely associated with the Mother Lode Roundup are also among the finalists in other PRCA categories. They include J.J. Harrison, who is up for Clown/Barrelman of the Year, Molly Jane Twitchell for Timer of the Year, and Matt Twitchell for Pick-up Man of the Year.