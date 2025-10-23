Pre-Halloween And End Of October Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned for this weekend, October 25 and 26, 2025.

First, Adventist Health Sonora is hosting ‘Ladies Night Out’ tonight, Thursday October 23. Attendees are encouraged to begin at the Armory to pick up a Ladies Night Out passport booklet and free gift, while supplies last. Some of the free activities include chair massages and tea at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce and a luminaria lighting at Courthouse Park. Many of the businesses will stay open late and offer special Ladies Night Out promotions.

The All Hallows Faire, A Celtic New Year’s Celebration is this Saturday and Sunday. Organizers call it a “magical blend of harvest and Halloween fun,” the event will have live music, stage shows, a fire show, craft and food vendors and more. The Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp will host the event with the gates opening Saturday at 1:30pm and closing at 10:30pm. Sunday the event is open 11 am to 5 pm. Presale tickets for Saturday are $33 for adults and $12 for children 6 to 12, Sunday is $22 for adults and $12 for children, tickets will be available at the gate at a higher price, parking will be free.

Friday is the second annual Sonora High School Fall Festival with a cakewalk, face-painting, a haunted house, carnival games, and kid-friendly activities is open to the community. Local vendors from the area will provide food and drinks Friday at the High School’s Dunlavy Field as detailed here.

Summerville will be hosting a football game vs Big Valley Christian at on their home field and on Saturday and Sunday there will be three performances of “Under the Big Top” by A Little Bit Dramatic Workshop featuring 3rd through 8th graders produced by the Summerville High Performing Arts Club.

The Jamestown School Parent Teacher Organization is hosting the 3rd Annual Boots, Bids, and BBQ this Friday. The event will support Jamestown School and the Chinese Camp Science Academy. Enjoy barbecue, an auction, and more, the link to get tickets and more information is available in the event listing here.

Presale tickets are on saFle now for the Curtis Creek Parent Association Fall Festival. This Friday evening the event will provide “super spooky fun for all ages.” Costumes are encouraged and candy bags and will raise funds for field trips and assemblies, the Haunted House supports the 8th grade graduation, and the Cake Walk supports the 6th grade. Purchase Tickets here.

There is a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Pickle Ball Courts at Woods Creek Park Friday at 3 pm as detailed in the news story here.

The Tuolumne Park and Recreation District will present Halloween Movie Night at their new outdoor movie theater this Friday night. Pumpkin decorating starts at 5:30 pm, the 2006 animated movie “Monster House” will begin at 6:30 pm. The outdoor movie theater is located next to the Library in Tuolumne City.

Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries will present the three-day Spooky Flea Market in the Park. West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City will host a variety of vendors, antiques and vintage items, as well as Peanut Brittle and Hot Dogs. In the Memorial Hall will be an Antique Fair on Saturday only with a preview from 8 to 9 am for $5.

Saturday there will be a Halloween costume contest and parade at The Junction Shopping Center. Registration starts at 10:30 am, the parade starts at 11 am, meet under the clock at The Junction Shopping Center. 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for best costume for 0-4 years old, 5-8 years old, 9-12 years old and group costume.

In Arnold the Cameo Plaza Merchants are hosting a Pumpkin Festival Saturday from noon to 4 pm. There will be games, art to make, face painting, contests, plus hot dogs, nachos, and chili to benefit the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge.

Saturday help keep Calaveras clean at the Litter Clean-up Event in Rail Road Flat Memorial Ballpark. Lori Dodge at the Calaveras County Public Works Department notes “We have had two successful events cleaning up Jenny Lind Veteran’s Memorial Park in Valley Springs and Mountain Ranch Community Park in Mountain Ranch.” This will be the third event with details on how to help in the events listing here.

Free Will Organization and The Barn at Unity Ranch will present the 4th Annual Halloween Costume Dance Party on Saturday starting at 7 pm. Bring your lawn chairs, ice chests and good vibes the the free event at the Unity Ranch in Valley Springs. Expect piñatas, treats, glow sticks, ice cream, music, lights, dancing and more as detailed here.

Saturday there is a free and open to the public Children’s Halloween Party at the Sonora Moose Lodge from 11 am to 2 pm.

Pine Mountain Lake Equestrian Center is hosting a Community Fall Festival Saturday from noon to 4pm. Free Admission to enjoy a pumpkin patch, vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, a costume race, and games. The event listing is here.

Downtown Sonora is hosting Trick or Treat street featuring Spookytown at Courthouse Park. Sonora United Methodist Church is offering a free Halloween hot dog dinner.

Saturday at the San Andreas Central Library there will be a free family Halloween Party from 5 to 7 pm. The event will feature a Harry Potter Room, trunk -or-treat, popcorn, crafts, butterbeer, a costume contest and photobooth.

Saturday Columbia State Historic Park Presents Boo Boulevard from 2 to 6 pm. The event features a gargoyle quest, creepy crafts, Jack-O-Lantern contest, zombie dance performance at 4:15 pm and more. Details are here.

The Columbia College Orchestra will perform music at the their Fall Concerts. The two performances will be held in the Dogwood Forum on the Columbia College campus on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. There is no charge for admission, details including about the parking situation are here.

The 49th Annual Sonora Bach Festival wraps up this Saturday with Bach’s Brunch. The event includes music with Esther Bulger, violinist, more details are in the event listing.

Downtown Twain Harte is hosting trick-or-treating and a costume contest on Sunday. Chapel in the Pines invites you walk over after attending Trick or Treat Street at 4 pm to attend its fun afternoon of carnival games, good food and fellowship. Details are in the event listing here.

Columbia Elementary School is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival. Carnival games, prizes, a cake walk, raffle baskets, trunk-or-treat, and food vendors, will be at the school from noon to 4 pm.

Stephen King’s tense thriller “Misery” will be performed by Fourth Wall Entertainment in San Andreas Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm, through November 9. Mike and Susan Evans, will direct and star in the two lead roles.

It is the last weekend of performances of “Of Mice and Men” at the Sierra Repertory Theatre (SRT) Fallon House in Columbia. A detailed blog about the performance is here. At the east Sonora location SRT is hosting the last weekend of performances of ‘Constellations’ A detailed blog by Tori James calls it “A multiverse love story.”

The restaurant of the month for October is The Smoke Café in Jamestown. Check out the movie times at local theaters, our local webcams, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.

The full list of Halloween and more upcoming events is here. Local garage and estate sales are listed in our Classifieds here.