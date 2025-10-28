Skip to main content
Mountain Passes Reopen In Region

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Pass Open

Tuolumne County, CA — The local Sierra Nevada mountain passes are back open following the weekend weather system that passed through the region.

Caltrans reopened Highway 108 Sonora Pass, at 11 o’clock on Monday morning and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, at noon. Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite had remained open throughout the weekend.

Caltrans encourages travelers to keep an eye out for icy and slick conditions if going through the high country, especially during the early morning and evening hours. Clear conditions and above-average temperatures are anticipated through the remainder of this week.

