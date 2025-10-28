More Details Released About Tuolumne Standoff

Tuolumne, CA — A Tuolumne man was charged with kidnapping, corporal injury during a dating relationship, and brandishing a firearm, following a standoff incident that occurred this past Friday evening and continuing into Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office learned late Friday evening that a woman had been allegedly taken against her will by 59-year-old Serge Kiriluk. He allegedly came to the victim’s location in Jamestown, forced her into his truck, and at one point reportedly brandished a firearm.

Deputies contacted Kiriluk at his Tuolumne home, and he closed and locked the door after being informed that he was being detained in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

The SWAT team and others responded, and after continuing loudspeaker announcements, Kiriluk eventually exited and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office thanks the Tuolumne community for their patience during the incident and notes that the use of the loudspeaker was not ideal during the early morning hours, but they used the tools available to help achieve a peaceful resolution with minimal force.