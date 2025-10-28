Calaveras Supervisors Approve Proclamations, Hear Presentations

San Andreas, CA — Dressed in attire for Halloween, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors held its final meeting of October this morning.

During the early portion, proclamations were approved for both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One of the speakers about Domestic Violence Awareness, Sheriff Rachelle Whiting stated, “I want to remind everyone about the great partnership that we have both with the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, their victim witness services, and the Resource Connection Crisis Center. To everyone in the community, if you are in a situation where you are being threatened with, or suffering from, a domestic violence situation, we have great resources in our community, and we are here for you.”

Members of the Public Health Department, and Mark Twain Medical Center, spoke about Breast Cancer Awareness. Charanjit Singh, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Philanthropy for Mark Twain Medical Center, stated, “We have all of the technology that any big hospital in the nation has, right here.”

He added that a Pink Tie Gala held this past weekend raised $30,000 for infusion chairs at their cancer center.

On the regular agenda, the board voted 5-0 to give a combined $2,500 to the Resource Connection Food Bank. Each Supervisor has $500 in district allocations to provide to organizations that benefit the community, and all five decided to give their $500 to the Resource Connection Food Bank.

There was also a presentation about the positive work being done by the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families in West Point and from the Calaveras County Water District on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The final item on the regular agenda was a presentation about the AT&T internet outage on October 15, delivered by IT Director Len De Groot and OES Director Erik Holt. De Groot stated that a fiber line was damaged while Caltrans was doing some digging in the Burson area. It impacted areas all around Calaveras County and stretched into Tuolumne County as well. It also impacted companies that rely on AT&T.

A notable impact was a lack of 911 service.

There was a discussion about needed state infrastructure upgrades, as well as local actions that could be done to create redundancies and backups, to improve communication capabilities. County leaders will come back to the board at a future meeting with more details about specific options and costs.