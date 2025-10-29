CHP To Launch Halloween MEP

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period, with all available officers on area highways, during Halloween.

It is anticipated to be a busy travel period this year, with Halloween falling on a Friday. Typically, the holiday MEPs last for multiple days, but this one is only 12 hours. It will be Friday, October 31, through Saturday November 1, from 6 pm – 6 am.

The main focus will be on arresting drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee says, “Impaired driving destroys lives, and even one life lost is one too many. This Halloween, we’re asking everyone to do their part before the festivities begin, arrange a sober ride, and help us keep California’s roads safe for everyone who uses them.”

On average, more than 800 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers claim over 900 lives each year in California. Penalties for DUI can include fines, driver’s license suspension, mandatory education programs, and jail time.

During last year’s 12-hour Halloween MEP, officers investigated nearly 500 crashes statewide. About 90 of those involved were impaired drivers, resulting in two deaths and more than 60 injuries. CHP officers also made nearly 120 DUI arrests during that period.