Promotion Leaves Sonora CHP Unit Without Leader

Jamestown, CA – A promotion has left the Sonora Unit of the CHP without a commander.

Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya is now a captain with the Bakersfield CHP Unit. According to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado, she reported to her new post yesterday, Monday, January 5, 2026. A Sonora CHP Unit social media post stated:

“We say goodbye to an outstanding leader as Lieutenant Tafoya takes the next well-earned step in her career, promoting to Captain with the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area. Your leadership, professionalism, and dedication to service have left a lasting impact on this command and everyone who had the privilege to work alongside you. While we will miss your presence here, we are proud to see you move forward and know the CHP will continue to benefit from your experience and commitment. Congratulations on your promotion, and best wishes for continued success in this next chapter.”

Former Commander Tafoya has worked in the Jamestown CHP office since April 1, 2019, when she made history as the first woman to oversee the unit, as reported here. She was in charge of 27 officers in Tuolumne County, which spans 2,229 square miles, with around 55,000 citizens.

Machado added that the unit has not received a replacement date, as no one has yet been chosen to lead the unit.