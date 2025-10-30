End of October Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned for this weekend, October 31 and November 1, 2025.

This Friday Main Street in Jamestown becomes Halloweentown. From 4 — 6 PM, there will be a Trick-or-Treat Street for the kids along with a Halloween Parade at 4:30 PM. There will be carnival games, food and a hot chocolate bar, dance party, horse and carriage rides, and the kids’ costume contest at 5:30 PM. For the adults, Trick-or-Drink Street runs from 6 — 8 PM. There will be glow dancers, live music, and a second costume contest at 7:30 PM. All activities are free as detailed here.

Black Oak Casino Resort is promoting their events at Elevate Sports Park with for all ages, costumes are welcomed and encouraged. Today, Thursday, test your aim at the zombie eyeball toss or pin the nose on the witch to win more candy. Friday celebrate Halloween day with a spooky scavenger hunt and finish off the day playing a round of poke the pumpkin. Details are in the promotional event here.

This Friday is also the last High School Football league games of season. Sonora will be playing Ripon Christian in Sonora and Summerville will be toward the Stockton area playing Linden.

Friday night the Town Square at Copper Valley becomes Trick-or-Treat Street from 6 — 8 PM. Main Street in Mokelumne Hill will be closed off from 7 to 10 PM for dancing under the stars to live music from the Kool Shifters, with costumes, lights and more. Neighborhoods like Rocky Hill in Murphys will be open to trick-or-treating from 5 — 8 PM with road closures of Rocky Hill Road, Stella Drive and Oro Street at Rocky Hill Road. Popular areas that will have a lot of pedestrians on Halloween in Tuolumne County include Willow Springs in Soulsbyville, Gibbs Ranch and Racetrack Road, and Rolling Oaks in Jamestown.

The San Andreas Rotary will present the San Andreas Merchants Halloween Carnival and Haunted House on Friday from 4 — 8 PM at the San Andreas Town Hall. Free admission includes the haunted house, an old fashioned cake walk, carnival games, face painting and at 6 PM there will be a costume contest. The snack shack will offer food for purchase.

The Friends of the Tuolumne County Library present the Fall Book Sale this Saturday at the Tuolumne County Library inside the Community Room from 10 AM — 4 PM. Items include gently used books, DVDs, puzzles and more that members will get a first look at on Friday. All proceeds are used to benefit our Libraries in Tuolumne County, details are here.

Saturday at the Horses of Warriors Ranch in Jamestown will be the Ranch Rodeo, sponsored by Oakdale Rodeo, the event will raise money for veterans and first responders. Details are here.

Murphys Dia de Los Muertos will be back in downtown Murphys on Saturday from 10 am — 4 PM. Downtown Murphys will host traditional artisan vendors, food, drink, and a community altar in Murphys Community Park. Businesses along Main Street will be displaying ofrendas, honoring those who we have lost but are still with us in spirit.

The Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society Tailgate Rock Swap and Sale is this Saturday. Learn about rocks and minerals, lapidary arts and earth science from 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM. It’s educational, free and open to the public. Items for sale include rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry, and gifts. More details are here.

Saturday celebrate the end of the spooky season with a paranormal adventure in Calaveras County and help support the CalaSCAREus horror film festival. Angels Camp Museum will host a night of paranormal exploration from 6 — 11PM.

The Aronos Research Club will present “Gunpowder Man” a one woman show on Sunday. The performance details the tale of Little Tiger, a young woman forced to flee China in the 1860s. For her protection she disguises herself as a man, and works on the California railroad. More details are in the event listing here.

Stephen King’s tense thriller “Misery” will be performed by Fourth Wall Entertainment in San Andreas Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm, through November 9. Mike and Susan Evans will direct and star in the two lead roles.

