New Mayor Picked For Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — With the calendar turning to 2026, the Angels Camp City Council has picked a new Mayor and Vice Mayor.

The positions are selected yearly by the five council members.

Caroline Schirato, who was re-elected to her seat in 2024, and had most recently been serving as the Vice Mayor, was picked to step into the Mayor role.

Last year’s Mayor Michael Chimente was selected to be the new Vice Mayor.

Interim City Administrator Steve Williams confirms that both votes were unanimous among the five council members at Tuesday’s meeting.

Angels Camp is in the midst of a leadership transition as city leaders are recruiting a new City Administrator and Police Chief.

We reported in September that Pam Caronongan resigned as City Administrator after accepting the role in March.

In addition, Police Chief Scott Ellis retired last month, effective December 27.