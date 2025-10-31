Law Enforcement Leaders Weigh In On Halloween Safety

Sonora, CA — It is anticipated to be a busy night around the Mother Lode as Halloween falls on a Friday, and it is important to be extra safe.

Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez comments, “We are grateful for how supportive the community is with all of the events that are taking place. I know that everyone is looking forward to a Halloween weekend of fun.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, Vasquez says it is important for families to make sure that children are traveling in pairs, and to have some type of lighting device like a glow stick or flashlight.

He adds, “I know some folks, when you have big crowds, will also put little air tags on the youngsters in case they get mixed up. Everyone looks the same sometimes in costumes, so it can be harder to keep track of kids.”

In addition, adults should look through the candy bags to ensure that all of the treats are things intended for children.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Greg Stark, adds, “Only visit homes that are well lit and never go into a stranger’s home. Plan your route ahead of time and avoid traveling through unfamiliar areas. When it is dark, there are tripping hazards, or you might be trespassing on someone’s property, so stay on the path and really know where you are going.”

Sgt. Stark also emphasizes the importance of carrying a flashlight or glowstick. Also, designate a spot to go in case any family member becomes separated throughout the night. Try to keep cell phones and other electronic devices tucked away so that you can give all of your attention to the surroundings. Drivers should also keep an eye out for the extra foot traffic in Mother Lode neighborhoods.

