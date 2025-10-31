Several Ways To Vote On Prop 50 Through Election Day

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Election Office is making it easy for those who have not voted on Prop 50 yet with several ways to cast your ballot, even through the weekend.

So far, the county election office has received over 14,000 ballots from the county’s 36,341 registered voters. This weekend, five polling sites will open around the county, including Jamestown, Twain Harte, and Groveland. Click here for the list of locations. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Donny McNair detailed, “They’ll be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, and then on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

Ballot drop-off boxes are also positioned around the county, with the list available here. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county by November 12, 2025. McNair offers this last bit of advice before voting: “If you haven’t returned your ballot yet, you can drop it off at one of our ten drop-off locations or mail it in, but just don’t forget to sign the back of the envelope before returning it.”

For Calaveras County voting centers and drop-off box locations, click here.